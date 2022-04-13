Dr. Gregorio Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregorio Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregorio Tan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Promed1722 Shaffer St Ste 1, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 567-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time I saw Dr. Tan. He was wonderful. Having to wait almost an hour after my appointment was scheduled to begin was no appreciated.
About Dr. Gregorio Tan, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316926751
Education & Certifications
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Med Ctr Central Mass-Meml
- U Santo Tomas
