Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackroyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD
Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ackroyd works at
Dr. Ackroyd's Office Locations
Healthsouth Sports Medicinere585 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 526-3500
Petaluma - Neurology1476 Professional Dr Ste 504, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 781-7231
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all of my doctors would be as thorough, engaging, knowledgable and positive as Dr. Ackroyd. I feel seen and heard and equipped with an action plan when I leave his office. Could not ask for better care. His assistants and techs and office setting are great. I spent a night here for a very comfortable sleep study and the care I received was five stars.
About Dr. Gregory Ackroyd, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538192984
Education & Certifications
- University NC
- University TX
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackroyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackroyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackroyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackroyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackroyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackroyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackroyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.