Dr. Gregory Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Adams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss - Obici2790 Godwin Blvd Ste 375, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 923-4500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams saved my life. I am beyond grateful for him. Truly blessed. I saw a review calling him arrogant. NO, he is not. He is a no nonsense kind of Doctor. He doesn't have time for excuses. I know this first hand. He and I butt heads originally, and he even made me cry on multiple occasions. I even canceled my surgery the day of, and he STILL gave me a second chance. When I saw him the morning of surgery he said "I fully expected you to not show". I told him that I kept my promise and that if he gave me a second chance I wouldn't let him down. I am 3 years post op. I have kept my weight off, and succeed beyond measure. I never wanted to fail, and let him down. When I saw him last, about 8 months ago, he was in total awe/shock. He told me he was proud of me, and that I was the poster child for bariatric surgery. Hearing him tell me he was proud of me, meant the world to me. So those saying he is arrogant after one visit didn't take the time to get to know him. He's amazing!
About Dr. Gregory Adams, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Medicine Chattanooga
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Mississippi State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
