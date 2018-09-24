Overview of Dr. Gregory Adamson, MD

Dr. Gregory Adamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Adamson works at Congress Medical Associates in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.