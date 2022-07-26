See All Plastic Surgeons in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Gregory Albert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (82)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Albert, MD

Dr. Gregory Albert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Albert works at Dr. Gregory Albert's Plastic Surgery Optimization Centre in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albert's Office Locations

    The Addison
    6290 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Dr. Gregory Albert's Plastic Surgery Optimization Centre
    3010 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Diseases
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Diseases

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I have had an incredible experience. His staff is extremely professional and you can tell work in a cohesive environment. I’m only 6 days out but…. He was so professional as well as his anesthesiologist Dr. Steve. So far I am thrilled with my results and I would highly recommend them
    R — Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Gregory Albert, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Albert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1871669069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
    Internship
    • Univ of Vermont
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.