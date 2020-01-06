Dr. Gregory Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Allen, DO
Dr. Gregory Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in E Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Ocean State Primary Care of East Greenwich4300 Post Rd, E Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 889-3669
Medicine Faculty Partners, East Greenwich, RI1407 S County Trl Ste 432, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 471-6406
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There is no other doctor I trust more than Dr. Allen. He is down to earth, direct and his ability to understand your individual needs is unmatched. He has no ego and is only interested in providing the patient with the best treatment possible for any given situation.
About Dr. Gregory Allen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1043217250
- Roger William Med Center
- Roger Williams Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- Providence College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
