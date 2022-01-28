Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altemose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kerrville, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-3730
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne109 Falls Ct Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 249-1700
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Fredericksburg205 W Windcrest St Ste 250, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 997-0296
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 692-1414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Altemose took care of me in 2018 while he was in Sarasota Florida. His skills are exemplary, his compassion and "bedside manner" can't be beat. I miss him and wish him the best. Anyone who receives his care is sooo lucky. Sincerely, Susan Heffernan
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Altemose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altemose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altemose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altemose has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altemose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Altemose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altemose.
