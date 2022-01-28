See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Kerrville, TX
Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kerrville, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Altemose works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville in Kerrville, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX, Fredericksburg, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Kerrville
    1001 Water St Bldg A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 896-3730
  2. 2
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Boerne
    109 Falls Ct Ste 300, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 249-1700
  3. 3
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - Fredericksburg
    205 W Windcrest St Ste 250, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 997-0296
  4. 4
    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio
    6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-1414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Dr. Altemose took care of me in 2018 while he was in Sarasota Florida. His skills are exemplary, his compassion and "bedside manner" can't be beat. I miss him and wish him the best. Anyone who receives his care is sooo lucky. Sincerely, Susan Heffernan
    Susan Heffernan — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366425431
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Altemose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altemose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altemose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altemose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altemose has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altemose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Altemose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altemose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altemose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altemose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

