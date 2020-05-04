Dr. Gregory Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3895
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3118MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Associates of Pittsburgh2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 104, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (877) 660-6777
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Excellent experience. Office staff are extremely pleasant and helpful. Physician is personable, allows time for interaction/questions and very knowledgeable. I appreciate the referral to this excellent physician and his office staff.
