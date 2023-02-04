Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD
Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Murray County Medical Center, Prairie Lakes Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Alvine works at
Dr. Alvine's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopedic Institute, Pipestone MN507 8th Ave SE # 1, Pipestone, MN 56164 Directions (605) 331-5890
-
3
Pipestone, MN Outreach, Pipestone County Medical Center914 4th St Se, Pipestone, MN 56164 Directions (507) 825-5811
-
4
Watertown, SD Outreach - Innovative Pain Center Building1512 4th St NE, Watertown, SD 57201 Directions (888) 331-5890
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Murray County Medical Center
- Prairie Lakes Hospital
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midlands Choice
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvine?
Very informative and concerned.
About Dr. Gregory Alvine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861452500
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks School Of Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvine works at
Dr. Alvine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.