Dr. Gregory Amelung, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Amelung, DPM
Dr. Gregory Amelung, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Amelung works at
Dr. Amelung's Office Locations
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Keller4444 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Hurst809 W Harwood Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists6501 Precinct Line Rd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (817) 424-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc
About Dr. Gregory Amelung, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427057348
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Oklahoma Podiatric Residency Training Program
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amelung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amelung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amelung has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amelung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Amelung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amelung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amelung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amelung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.