Dr. Gregory Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Anderson, MD
Dr. Gregory Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO MED SCH|Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology1021 Majestic Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40513 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He will listen to you when you are telling him what you're having problems with . He doesn't ignore any issue concerning the problem. He listens very attentively , weighs every option , and does thorough exams. He takes every step that it takes to find and solve the problem. He remembers your discussions from one appt. to the next . Though he has some of it on the computer, some things he just remembers. He's gentle ,kind and makes you feel as though you were his only patient .Great mannerism .
About Dr. Gregory Anderson, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154368801
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Good Samaritan
- MAYO MED SCH|Mayo Medical School
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
