See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Logan, UT
Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS

Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky

Dr. Anderson works at Dr. Greg Anderson, DDS in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory E. Anderson, DDS
    1395 N 400 E Ste B, Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Brigham City Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Dental Disorders
Bone Grafting
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair
Dental Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?

    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Anderson is very comforting and explains procedures thoroughly before committing to them. He is easy to speak with and listens intently to what his patients have to say. Dr. Anderson doesn’t rush to surgery and will not try talk you into a procedure that is not necessary. I was ready to commit to major surgery when he suggested some minor - and significantly less costly - solutions. I have referred friends and family to Dr. Anderson and will continue to do so.
    Marcie — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anderson to family and friends

    Dr. Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS.

    About Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619192424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Dr. Greg Anderson, DDS in Logan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.