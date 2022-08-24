Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
Overview of Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Gregory E. Anderson, DDS1395 N 400 E Ste B, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is very comforting and explains procedures thoroughly before committing to them. He is easy to speak with and listens intently to what his patients have to say. Dr. Anderson doesn’t rush to surgery and will not try talk you into a procedure that is not necessary. I was ready to commit to major surgery when he suggested some minor - and significantly less costly - solutions. I have referred friends and family to Dr. Anderson and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Gregory Anderson, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1619192424
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Chandler Medical Center in Lexington Kentucky
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
