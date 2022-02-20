Dr. Ardigo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ardigo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ardigo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Locations
Endoscopy Center of the Inland Inc40404 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 304-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ardigo was great he took time with me, went over all my records and test. Diagnosis and treatment that WORKED! I was being misdiagnosed for years till Dr Ardigo! His staff was wonderful and understanding following through with the drs orders! Yes I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Gregory Ardigo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardigo has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardigo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardigo.
