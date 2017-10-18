Overview

Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Ardoin works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.