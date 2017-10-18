See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Ardoin works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc
    2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6100
  2. 2
    Lung Center
    201 4th St # 1A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 769-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2017
    Dr. Ardoin has been an excellent physician. When he told me I had stage 1 lung cancer, he immediately made arrangements to see a surgeon to have my cancer removed. He is very compassionate and I would definitely go to him again
    Alexandria, LA — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376633115
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La St U Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardoin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

