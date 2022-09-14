Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD
Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Ardoin works at
Dr. Ardoin's Office Locations
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardoin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardoin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ardoin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardoin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.