Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD

Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Ardoin works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ardoin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Arkansas
    800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthoarkansas PA
    3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982823217
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Ardoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ardoin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ardoin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ardoin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardoin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

