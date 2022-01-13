Overview of Dr. Gregory Bailey, DO

Dr. Gregory Bailey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at University Orthopaedic Center in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.