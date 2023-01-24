Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD
Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Barkley's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K11, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barkley?
Very helpful, he took the time to answer all my questions.
About Dr. Gregory Barkley, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851466593
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barkley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkley has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barkley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.