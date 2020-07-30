Dr. Gregory Barme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Barme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Barme, MD
Dr. Gregory Barme, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Barme works at
Dr. Barme's Office Locations
Berkeley Urological Associates2999 Regent St Ste 612, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-1727
Alta Bates Campus Lab of Alta Bates Summit2450 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-1487
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Barme, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295700235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Urology
