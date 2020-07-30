Overview of Dr. Gregory Barme, MD

Dr. Gregory Barme, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Barme works at Golden Gate Urology Berkeley in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.