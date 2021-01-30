Overview

Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Barnes works at Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.