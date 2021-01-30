Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions1106 Alston Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 506-2660
Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions2301 Marsh Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (855) 227-6371
Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions3608 Preston Rd Ste 105, Plano, TX 75093 Directions
Barnes Bariatric Surgical Solutions7616 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 670, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, honest, straight forward. If you follow the plan, he and his team will help you be successful.
About Dr. Gregory Barnes, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
