Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Barth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Jane Chandler, MA, CCC-SLP2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Burnsville14101 Fairview Dr Ste 340, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-3050
- 3 6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 871-1144
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Barth is knowledgeable, thorough, and expedient! His assistant licensed practical nurse is extremely helpful. I'm a fan and believe that I am in good hands!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Barth has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
