Dr. Gregory Barth, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (43)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Barth, MD

Dr. Gregory Barth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Barth works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barth's Office Locations

    Jane Chandler, MA, CCC-SLP
    2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Burnsville
    14101 Fairview Dr Ste 340, Burnsville, MN 55337
    6099 Wayzata Blvd Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Oral Cancer
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Laryngeal Cancer
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bone Cancer
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Deviated Septum
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glossectomy
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Jaw Fracture
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Barth is knowledgeable, thorough, and expedient! His assistant licensed practical nurse is extremely helpful. I'm a fan and believe that I am in good hands!
    About Dr. Gregory Barth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184625659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Barth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barth is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Barth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Barth has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barth on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Barth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

