Overview of Dr. Gregory Barth, MD

Dr. Gregory Barth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Barth works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.