Dr. Gregory Bashian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bashian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Locations
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6993Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center5651 Frist Blvd Ste 603, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 619-3123
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
preciso muito falar com o doctor urgentemente, maisa.imoveis2013@gmail.com
About Dr. Gregory Bashian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashian.
