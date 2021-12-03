Overview of Dr. Gregory Baum, MD

Dr. Gregory Baum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.