Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small South Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD

Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with Beverly Hills California

Dr. Bazell works at Asthtc Plac Sgy Cntr/Barringtn in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bazell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center of Barrington LLC
    20 Executive Ct Ste 3, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Laxity
Varicose Veins
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 29, 2020
    I was very pleased with my experiences with doctor made me feel I was in safe hands. He is friendly know exactly what he is doing. I got Bella filler under my eyes he did amazing job.
    — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457487415
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beverly Hills California
    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazell works at Asthtc Plac Sgy Cntr/Barringtn in South Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bazell’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

