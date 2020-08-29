Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD
Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with Beverly Hills California
Dr. Bazell works at
Dr. Bazell's Office Locations
-
1
The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center of Barrington LLC20 Executive Ct Ste 3, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazell?
I was very pleased with my experiences with doctor made me feel I was in safe hands. He is friendly know exactly what he is doing. I got Bella filler under my eyes he did amazing job.
About Dr. Gregory Bazell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1457487415
Education & Certifications
- Beverly Hills California
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University Of Missouri Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazell works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.