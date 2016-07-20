See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Gregory Becker, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Becker, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Grand Strand Medical Center - Internal Medicine GME Program
    809 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 692-1000
    Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology
    906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Respiratory Management

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Respiratory Management
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Airway Disorders
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asbestosis
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Empyema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Asthma
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hepatitis A
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intertrigo
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Jul 20, 2016
    I met Dr Becker while I was being treated in the ER. Not the best place, but I was very glad to have him as part of my team that day. He listened to me, took what I said was happening into consideration, and validated what I knew and explained what I didn't know. Best part of that ER experience. And I have continued with him as my lung specialist since that time. I am very happy to have his as an integral doctor in my quest to get and stay as healthy as possible.
    Jennifer F in Longs, SC — Jul 20, 2016
    About Dr. Gregory Becker, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033107180
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St. Louis Univ Sch Of Med, St
    • Internal Medicine
