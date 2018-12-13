See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

Neurology
3.9 (40)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA and Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7277
    Rieder Medical Building
    1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 697-4747
    Brain & Spine MRI Center
    128 Lilly Rd NE Ste 101, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 464-6030
    Olympia Neurology PLLC
    525 Lilly Rd NE Ste 210, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 413-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Parkinsonism
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Stroke
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Bilateral Stroke
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Brainstem Strokes
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complicated Migraine
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dystonia With Cerebellar Atrophy
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease
Intraoperative Neurological Monitoring
Loss of Taste
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurological Testing
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Disorders
Spasticity
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke-Like Dysarthria
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 13, 2018
    Dr. Bell is the most conscientious physician I have had the pleasure to meet. My mother suffers from dementia and other issues and he was patient and explained to both of us what we can do to ease her transition into a private home. It was a difficult conversation and he handled it with ease. My mother had much peace of mind when we left.
    Jill S in WA, WA — Dec 13, 2018
    About Dr. Gregory Bell, MD

    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538117205
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wa School Of Med
    • University of Washington
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Gonzaga University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

