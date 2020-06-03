Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Bell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Dr. Bell works at
Mountain View Family Physicians5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 108, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (602) 224-9218
Mountain View Family Physicians4250 E Camelback Rd Ste K100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 224-9218
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
I've been a patient of Dr. Bell's for several years. I learn something from him in every visit. He takes the time to explain the science behind treatment plans. He's never pushed me to take pills and even reduces the dosage when things improve. He's treated me for a variety of health issues and has helped each one of them improve. I trust him a lot.
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1730168204
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Kansas State University
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.