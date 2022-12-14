Overview of Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD

Dr. Gregory Bellisari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bellisari works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.