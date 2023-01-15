Dr. Gregory Benedict, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Benedict, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Benedict, MD
Dr. Gregory Benedict, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Health Network
Dr. Benedict works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benedict's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benedict?
Clearly and concisely explained the diagnosis, treatment options and recommended treatment plan, etc. I felt very confident in his recommendations.
About Dr. Gregory Benedict, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1962816488
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Health Network
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedict works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedict, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedict appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.