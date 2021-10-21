Dr. Gregory Berault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Berault, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Berault, MD
Dr. Gregory Berault, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berault works at
Dr. Berault's Office Locations
-
1
Eddington Eddington & Slocum2365 GAUSE BLVD E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-1194
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berault?
Loved Dr. Berault. He has great bedside manner and is a great listener. I switched to him after I had been complaining about irregular periods to my previous OBGYN for years. I heard other women say he takes the time to listen to his patients and it’s true. I’ve only seen him twice and both times I had a decent wait but I think that should be expected if a doctor is doing their job and talking to their patients. I will gladly wait for a doctor that’s going to take his time with me and give me answers for my concerns.
About Dr. Gregory Berault, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1013089424
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berault has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berault works at
Dr. Berault has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.