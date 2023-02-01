Dr. Gregory Berlet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Berlet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Berlet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 200, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Orthopedics Foot and Ankle Center300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2000, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 895-8747Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Berlett is not only an incredible surgeon, he sincerely cares about his patients. His skill and level of care make him unmatched in his field. I would highly recommend Dr. Berlett to anyone suffering from foot or ankle issues. My quality of life has improved greatly under his care. Thank you Dr. Berlett!! Columbus is fortunate to have you!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518950203
- Carolinas Med Center
- University Wstn On
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Berlet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlet has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.