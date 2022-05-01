Dr. Gregory Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Ballard Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
Gastro Health - Seattle501 N 34th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 838-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Ballard Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bernstein of Gastro Health has been absolutely amazing! He got me in for an appointment quickly, listened to my concerns, and was able to make me feel better! I have seen many GI doctors in Seattle and elsewhere, and he is by far the best gastroenterologist I have ever had!
About Dr. Gregory Bernstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Chicago Med Sch
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.