Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD

Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport, Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Bertucci works at Tri-County Eye Clinic in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bertucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Eye Clinic
    431 Bertucci Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 385-2020
  2. 2
    Tri County Eye Clinic Pllc
    15122 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 385-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
  • Merit Health Biloxi
  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2016
    Chose Dr. Bertucci for PRK procedure. Excellent bedside manner. Took the time to explain the procedure and genuinely cared for my well-being and happiness. Few doctors like this anymore.
    T. E. in New Orleans, LA — Dec 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1699744482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Bertucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertucci has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertucci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

