Overview

Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Bishop works at Albany Associates in Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.