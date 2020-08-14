Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bishop and his team worked professionally on my two stents,and the St Peters staff at the hospital and Albany Associates complex were outstanding. This contributes to the great reputation that St Peters has maintained attracting these fine medical minds to our region....respectfully, Edison Gardner Jr
About Dr. Gregory Bishop, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.