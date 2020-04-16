Dr. Gregory Black, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Black, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Black, DPM
Dr. Gregory Black, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Kenneth H Adler MD4913 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 703-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
GREAT!!!! Dr. Gregory Black is the absolute BEST!!!! He addresses all concerns that you may have and has a GREAT personality!!!! I've been going to him for over 20 plus years and I will NEVER go to anyone else!!!!
About Dr. Gregory Black, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538162375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.