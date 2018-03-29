Overview of Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM

Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blasko works at Ankle & Foot Care Centers in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Salem, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.