Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM
Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blasko works at
Dr. Blasko's Office Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Care Centers8175 MARKET ST, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 629-8800
-
2
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC2380 Southeast Blvd, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 337-8870
-
3
Ohio Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC3262 Center Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 629-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blasko?
He listens and explains things very well. He is caring and understanding. Has very good bedside manner. I will definitely recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Gregory Blasko, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669479044
Education & Certifications
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blasko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blasko works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.