Dr. Gregory Bloom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Bloom works at NEMG Cardiology in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.