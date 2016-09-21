Dr. Gregory Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bloom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Heart Vascular - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 400, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 333-8800
-
2
Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Fairfield1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloom is the best cardiologist I have ever had in the past 30 years. He listens and responds to my questions and concerns with care, kindness expertise and thoroughness. He is one of the top three doctors I have had in my life. I listen to his input and advise .
About Dr. Gregory Bloom, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316088248
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.