Dr. Bombassei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Bombassei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bombassei, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Bombassei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dartmouth Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism LLC40 Dale Rd Ste 202, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 606-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bombassei?
He's the best doctor I've ever had and I have/ hadquite a few. He's been able to keep my Type II diabetes and hypothyroidism stable over 20+ years, tweaking it here and there. His knowledge about my leukemia and blood cancers, along with CKD is extremely helpful. His intelligence and caring is most unusual. I never feel rushed with him. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Bombassei, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962582718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bombassei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bombassei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bombassei works at
Dr. Bombassei has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bombassei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bombassei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bombassei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bombassei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bombassei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.