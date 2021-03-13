Overview

Dr. Gregory Bonaiuto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Bonaiuto works at CONNECTICUT EAR NOSE & THROAT ASSOCIATES PC in Hartford, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT and Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.