Dr. Gregory Bonaiuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaiuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bonaiuto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bonaiuto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Bonaiuto works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC85 Seymour St Ste 318, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (954) 654-1267
-
2
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC988 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 493-1950
-
3
Nathan R Fischer MD580 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonaiuto?
have been a patient of Dr Bonaiuto for many years. Excellent care. Knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Gregory Bonaiuto, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598751372
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonaiuto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonaiuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonaiuto works at
Dr. Bonaiuto has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonaiuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonaiuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonaiuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonaiuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonaiuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.