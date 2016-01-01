Overview of Dr. Gregory Borg, MD

Dr. Gregory Borg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Borg works at Dr. Andrew Ford in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.