Dr. Gregory Borg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Jackson Hospital & Clinic1111 Olive St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-7221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ark
- U Tex Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borg speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Borg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borg.
