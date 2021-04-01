Overview of Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD

Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bormes works at Geisinger Health System in Danville, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.