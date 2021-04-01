Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bormes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD
Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bormes' Office Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 703-7245
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-7493Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Gregory W Bormes MD PC321 Biden St, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 346-7641
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Very informative friendly spends time explaining everything
About Dr. Gregory Bormes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby St Lukes MC
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bormes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bormes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bormes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bormes has seen patients for Bedsores, Burn Injuries and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bormes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bormes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bormes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bormes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bormes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.