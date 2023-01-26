Overview

Dr. Gregory Bourgeois, MD is a Dermatologist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Bourgeois works at Shelby Dermatology in Alabaster, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.