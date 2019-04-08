See All Plastic Surgeons in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Gregory Branham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gregory Branham, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Creve Coeur, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Branham, MD

Dr. Gregory Branham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They completed their fellowship with Washington University

Dr. Branham works at Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Jaw Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Hulsen III, MD
Dr. John Hulsen III, MD
4.7 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
Dr. Thomas Wright, MD
4.9 (233)
View Profile

Dr. Branham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    1020 N Mason Rd Ste 205, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Jaw Fracture
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Jaw Fracture
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Branham?

    Apr 08, 2019
    Dr. Branham was brave enough to do surgery on a damaged nose that orher doctors were afraid to work on. i can breathe again! I am so grateful for his superior skill and kindness.
    — Apr 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Branham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Branham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Branham to family and friends

    Dr. Branham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Branham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Branham, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Branham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477571198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Sc Sch Med-Richland Meml
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Branham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branham works at Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Dr. Branham’s profile.

    Dr. Branham has seen patients for Jaw Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Branham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Branham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.