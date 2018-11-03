See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cary, NC
Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD

Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brannon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 309, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 977-3231
  2. 2
    Southern Pines Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center
    125 Murray Hill Rd Ste C, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 377-6650
  3. 3
    Clinic for Special Children
    5725 Oleander Dr Ste C1, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 275-4449
  4. 4
    Blue Ridge Heart and Vascular Plc.
    300 Hickman Rd Ste 202, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 296-9596

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    I've been seeing Dr. Brannon for about 4 years now, since my ectopic pregnancy. I drive an hour to his practice becaus I've since chosen him as my regularly ob & refuse to go anywhere else! He's now helping me through a rigorous process of trying to conceive. I think he's an amazing doctor that shows great care and is VERY good at what he does. He's a very busy man and it gets tight sometimes, but he's worth it! Friendly staff also.
    About Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962589374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Brannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brannon has seen patients for Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

