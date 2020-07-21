See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Barrington, IL
Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (45)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD

Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Brebach works at Illinois Bone And Joint in Barrington, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL, Lindenhurst, IL, McHenry, IL and Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brebach's Office Locations

    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0388
    Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
    450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0123
    Illinois Bone And Joint
    815 Cog Cir, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0388
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 100, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0388
    406 Front St, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0388
    Ibji LLC
    900 Rand Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-0388

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Neuroplasty
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spine Fracture Treatment
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Injection
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 21, 2020
    After having failed multiple treatment options and having reviewed MRI's, etc + discussed further treatment with Dr.Brebach i had extensive lumbar surgery preformed by Dr. Brebach . I found him to be awesome, upbeat when he walks into the room and addresses me by my name, communicates in a way that i understand , he not only takes the time to listen he helped alleviate my fears etc , i never felt rushed. His skills are top notch i refer to him as" magic hands " GSH , his patients are fortunate to have him and as a bonus he has Allison his PA , what a dynamite duo !! I also found his staff @ all 3 locations to be friendly and helpful. I am now 9 weeks out from that surgery and glad that i not only had it done but had it done by Dr.Brebach, so if you haven't yet figured it out, yes i highly recommend Dr.Brebach, a diamond in the rough !!!!! Patti
    Patti M — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Brebach, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598751034
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
