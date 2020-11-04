Overview

Dr. Gregory Brewer Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Brewer Jr works at GREGORY BREWER MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.