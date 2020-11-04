Dr. Gregory Brewer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Brewer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Brewer Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.
Dr. Brewer Jr works at
Locations
Gregory Brewer M.d. Pllc314 PROSPERITY DR, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-8011
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Roane Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding cardiologist very down to earth, informative Takes time to explain everything, gives reasons why this situation happened and what we are going to do to overcome the problem, great friendly staff. Darlene Fisher
About Dr. Gregory Brewer Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285621870
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Dr. Brewer Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
