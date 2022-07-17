Dr. Gregory Bricca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bricca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bricca, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Bricca, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Locations
Gregory M. Bricca, M.D., Inc9269 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 772-1585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Bricca, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bricca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bricca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bricca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bricca has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bricca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bricca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bricca.
