Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB
Dr. Gregory Brick, MB CHB is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Auckland Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was paralyzed with a crashed T11 and was told no chance of recovery until I was informed of and contacted Dr Brick. It’s been 30 years since he operated on me I was walking with a cane after six month and without after three years. Now I average walking two miles a day. He gave me my life back.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Auckland Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Dr. Brick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Brick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brick.
