Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broderick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
Dr. Broderick works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broderick?
Professional from start to finish. Outstanding in my opinion. I've been in the medical profession for nearly over 40 years.
About Dr. Gregory Broderick, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1093705899
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- UCSF
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broderick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broderick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broderick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broderick works at
Dr. Broderick has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broderick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Broderick speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Broderick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broderick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broderick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broderick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.