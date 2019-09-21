See All Psychiatrists in Brighton, MA
Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Brighton, MA
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD

Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Riga Medical Academy.

Dr. Brodsky works at Gregory J Brodsky MD in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brodsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Robbins
    1853 Commonwealth Ave Ste 2, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 562-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 21, 2019
    Dr. Brodsky is excellent. He listens to and respects his patients, explains medical terms in plain English, and is knowledgeable about psychiatric drugs. I have been seeing him for many years and recommend him highly.
    SwimswithFishes — Sep 21, 2019
    About Dr. Gregory Brodsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497794929
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese Med Center
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Riga Medical Academy
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
