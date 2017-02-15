Overview

Dr. Gregory Brooks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Catawba Valley Family Medicine in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.